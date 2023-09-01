Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the fifth son’s name in 5 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Also read: Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Find a bear among monkeys in 4 seconds!

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test your intelligence?

Get, set, go

Find the Fifth Son’s Name in 5 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

This brain teaser is going to test your intelligence

Larry’s father has five sons. The names of his sons are as follows : ten, twenty, thirty, and forty.

Can you find the fifth son’s name in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Also read: Spot 3 differences between the baby cycling pictures in 9 seconds!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Were you able to identify the fifth son’s name?

Study the image attentively. The answer lies in the image alone.

And…

Time’s up.

Also Read: Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: You have 20/20 vision if you can find the hidden number in 6 seconds!

How many of you were successful in solving the brain teaser?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the fifth son’ name.

You have a sharp eye and excellent attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Fifth Son's Name in 5 Seconds: Solution

As it is mentioned in the image, Lary’s father has 5 sons, and the names of four of them are given. Therefore, the fifth son is Lary only.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below:

Recommended Reading

Seek and Find Puzzle: Only geniuses can find the mistake in the picture in 5 seconds!

10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the soldier’s hidden sword in 9 seconds!