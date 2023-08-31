Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Can you spot 66 among 65s in 3 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby reducing stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Are you ready for a quick test to check the sharpness of your eyes?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find 66 among 65s in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

Readers can see a number grid containing the numbers 65 in the image shared above.

There is, however, a 66, which is expertly hidden in the letter grid. Netizens are having a hard time solving this challenge.

It is not easy to spot the number 66 among the 65s at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 3 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the letter, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the number?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

We have provided the solution below, but do not directly scroll to the answer without attempting the challenge fairly.

It will defeat the whole purpose of this exercise.

Those who have spotted the number 66 deserve a huge round of applause from us.

You indeed have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Find 66 among 65s in 3 Seconds: Solution

The number 66 can be spotted on the bottom left side of the image, it is located on the 4th column from the left.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

