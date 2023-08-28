You have eagle eyes if you can spot the different cat in the picture in 5 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer for the puzzle presented to them.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Keeping this in mind, we are presenting a similar kind of challenge to our esteemed readers, asking them to test their visual prowess.

Are you ready?

Let the challenge begin!

Seek and Find - Find the Different Cat in 5 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The above shared image depicts three cats sitting next to each other.

While it may seem that the three cats look exactly the same, that is not the case.

The readers are tasked with finding which one of the three cats is different, and you have 5 seconds to do so.

It is said that only someone with eagle eyes will be able to find different cats faster than others.

Well, eagles do have the best eyesight in the animal kingdom, and it is appropriate to compare someone’s eyes to those of an eagle if he/she is able to solve the challenge within 5 seconds.

Fun Fact: Eagles have almost 4 times better eyesight than humans, and are able to focus on their prey from a distance of 2-3 kilometres.

So, do you have eagle eyes?

Find out now by solving this tricky challenge.

Observe the image carefully and try to find out the features that make the cat different from other cats.

Have you figured it out?

The clock is ticking; hurry up.

Take another look at the image; you might be very close to the solution.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking right now!

If you have made it this far, you deserve a big round of applause.

You might have chosen your answer by now.

We are also going to provide you with a solution. But jump to the solution only after you have attempted the challenge fairly.

Skipping directly to the solution will not help serve the purpose of this whole thing, which is to improve your brain health and increase your attention and visual acuity.

Are you ready to tally your answers now?

Then, check out the solution provided below.

Find Different Cat in 5 Seconds - Solution

The different cat is the first one, as it is perfect, while the other two cats have flaws. The second cat has a missing paw, while the third cat has missing eyebrows.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

Before you leave this page, do not forget to check out the other interesting challenges presented below.

