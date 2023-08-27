Only hawk-eyed puzzlers can find the hidden sun among the leaves in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby reducing stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Would you like to test how good your observation skills are?

Then you must attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hidden Sun among Leaves in 7 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

The image depicts an autumn scene with yellow, orange, red, and green leaves.

Hiding among the leaves is the sun.

The challenge for you is to find the sun in 7 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully; did you notice anything different apart from leaves?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the sun hiding among the leaves.

Have you spotted the sun?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The sun has blended with the orange leaves with such ease that it becomes difficult for even seasoned puzzlers to detect it at first glance.

For us, the record time in which we could spot it was 13 seconds.

If you spot it in 7 seconds, you will have one of the sharpest eyes among the people in the world.

Were you able to spot the sun?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers might have spotted the sun already.

Congratulations! You have hawk-like eyes that can detect hidden objects with high detail.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden sun can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Sun in 7 Seconds: Solution

The sun can be spotted on the left side of the image, and it can be identified by its distinct appearance.

