You have the sharpest eyes on the planet if you can spot the hidden number in 3 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that have tricked the human mind for ages. They test the limits of human visual perception by presenting images in a never-before-seen way.

Scientific research studies have been undertaken to understand their impact on the human visual system.

Not only that, optical illusions are fun, excellent for boosting concentration, and widely recognised as one of the simplest tools to test visual acuity and intelligence.

So, are you ready to test how sharp your observation skills are?

Then try out this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden Number in 3 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with a zig-zag patterned image that conceals a hidden number.

The challenge for the readers is to find that hidden number in 3 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the number quickly.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the number?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the number.

Have you spotted it now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Netizens are busting their brains in search of the hidden number.

Were you able to spot it?

And…

Time’s up.

If you have spotted the number by now, you have exceptional eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the number can check out the solution below.

Find the Hidden Number in 3 Seconds: Solution

We bet you had a tough time finding the hidden number.

The hidden number is revealed below.

Before you leave this page, do not forget to check out the other interesting challenges presented below.

