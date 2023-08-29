Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Can you find the second eagle in 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

How fast and accurate is your observation power?

Try now and find out.

Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Find the Second Eagle in 5 Seconds

Source: John Van Straalen

This intriguing painting by John Van Straalen depicts a lakeside scene against the backdrop of a mountain.

A bald eagle can be seen flying past the lake. But that is not what we are looking for.

There is another eagle.

The challenge for you is to find the second eagle in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

If you have excellent attention to detail, you will be able to spot the hidden eagle.

Have you found the eagle?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the eagle.

It is suggested that practising optical illusions regularly can help improve attention span and boost concentration power.

Have you spotted the eagle?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

And…

Time’s up.

If you have spotted the eagle, you have exceptional eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the eagle can check out the solution below.

Find the Second Eagle in 5 Seconds: Solution

The second eagle can be seen on the top of the mountain.

Wasn’t that interesting?

