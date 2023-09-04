Optical Illusion Eye Test: Can you find the hidden number in the picture in 4 seconds?

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you want to know how sharp your eyes are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test - Find the Hidden Number in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a blurred image with a bright red background.

Hidden in this blurred image is a number. The challenge for you is to find that number in 4 seconds.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the hidden number in 6 seconds.

Have you spotted the hidden number?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the hidden number.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Some of our sharp-eyed puzzlers might have spotted the hidden number by now.

Congratulations! You have the perfect set of eyes with 20/20 vision.

Some of our less fortunate users might be curious to know where the hidden number is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Hidden Number in 4 Seconds - Solution

The hidden number is 723 and can be spotted if you move your head a few centimetres away from the screen while focusing on the image for a while.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

