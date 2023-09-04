Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions play with our visual system tricking it into believing that something else is present in the picture.

In other words, what you see and what you think you are seeing are two different things.

These illusions stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence and are also used as simple tools to test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Also Read: Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden Umbrella in 8 Seconds!

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

So, are you curious enough to try out an optical illusion challenge for yourself?

Try now and see how it plays out.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden elephant in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, a heap of stones and some pine trees catch your attention.

But, there is something else in the picture, which needs to be looked at.

There is one hidden elephant in this picture, and the challenge for the readers is to find the hidden elephant in 7 seconds.

This image is making netizens scratch their heads in disbelief.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the elephant quickly.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the elephant?

Also Read: 10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!

Time is running out.

You just have to let your imagination take over.

Now look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the elephant.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

No?

Need a hint?

Try focusing on the rocks.

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted it now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the elephant.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the elephant can check out the solution below.

Also Read: You have eagle eyes if you can spot the hidden snake in the tree in 9 seconds!

Find Hidden Elephant in 7 Seconds: Solution

The elephant can be seen on the rocks with the water coming out of the trunk of the elephant.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Can you spot E among Fs in 4 seconds?

Spot 3 differences between the girl climbing rock pictures in 10 seconds!