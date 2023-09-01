Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

These illusions stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence and are also used as simple tools to test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Also Read: Optical Illusion Visual Challenge: Can you find the second eagle in 5 seconds?

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Besides, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, which reduces stress and improves mental well-being.

Would you like to test how good your observation skills are?

Try now and find out.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden umbrella in 8 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a busy road scene can be seen on a rainy day.

Everyone is carrying an umbrella to protect themselves from the rain.

There is one hidden umbrella in this picture, and the challenge for the readers is to find the hidden umbrella in 8 seconds.

This image is making netizens scratch their heads in disbelief.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the umbrella quickly.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the umbrella?

Also Read: 10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the umbrella.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

No?

Need a hint?

It is not on the left side of the image.

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted it now?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the umbrella.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the umbrella can check out the solution below.

Also Read: Spot 5 differences between the two builder pictures in 15 seconds!

Find Hidden Umbrella in 8 Seconds: Solution

The umbrella can be seen on the right side of the image, it is a folded umbrella resting against the wall.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Spot 3 differences between the girl climbing rock pictures in 10 seconds!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Can you spot E among Fs in 4 seconds?