Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the hidden envelope in 7 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer for the puzzle presented to them.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Are you ready to test your visual prowess?

Get started now!

Also read: Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the exit door in 6 seconds!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Hidden Envelope in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, you can see a cafeteria scene.

All are busy having their lunch.

Amidst all the commotion, an envelope has expertly hidden itself, and the challenge for you is to find it in 7 seconds.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to find the envelope quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the envelope quickly.

This is a good test of your observation skills.

Have you spotted the envelope?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted the envelope with your sharp eyes.

If you are unable to spot the envelope within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Also read: Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: You have 20/20 vision if you can find the hidden number in 6 seconds!

Find the Envelope in 7 Seconds: Solution

The envelope can be spotted on the backpack of the kid with an orange sweater. He is seen collecting food from the counter.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Can you spot 66 among 65s in 3 seconds?

Spot 3 differences between the girl climbing rock pictures in 10 seconds!