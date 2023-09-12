Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ alien, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

Attempt this challenge now!

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Find the Alien in the Picture in 7 Seconds

In the image shared above, you can see three ladies standing wearing royal dress.

There is one alien in the picture and you need to find the alien in 7 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and critical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the alien?

Hurry up; time is running out.







Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the alien.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the alien.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Alien in 7 Seconds: Solution

The alien in the picture is the lady with the maroon dress as she has a green finger on her right hand.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

