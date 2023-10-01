Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only a genius can identify the ghost in the park in 5 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Do you want to test how sharp and attentive your eyes are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find the Ghost in the Park in 5 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, the readers can see a park scene in which four men can be seen.

One of them is a ghost.

Can you find him in 5 seconds?

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and critical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the ghost?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to identifying the ghost.

And…

Time’s up.

Did you manage to spot the ghost?

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the ghost.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Ghost in the Park in 5 Seconds: Solution

The ghost is the guy with white and teal coloured dress. If you observe him carefully you will see both this feet turned backwards which indicates he is the ghost.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

