Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the coffee cup in the wardrobe in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

How good your eyes are?

Find out now!

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a wardrobe with clothes and other accessories can be seen.

Hiding in plain sight in the wardrobe is a coffee cup.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the coffee cup in 5 seconds

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden coffee cup.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the coffee cup quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot the coffee cup soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the coffee cup?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the coffee cup successfully?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden coffee cup.

Congratulations! You have exceptional eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the coffee cup can check out the solution below.

Find Coffee Cup in 5 Seconds: Solution

The hidden coffee cup can be seen on the right side of the image in the lower section of the cupboard.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

