Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can prevent cognitive decline in old age.

How observant you are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Also Read:

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the hidden thief in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Two Hidden Faces in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, a glass filled with wine can be seen.

The glass is not the only thing to look out for in this image.

There are two hidden faces also in this image which the readers need to spot in 6 seconds.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

Exceptional eyesight and attention to detail are required to spot the two hidden faces quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might be very close to spotting them.

Also Read:

Brain Teaser for IQ Test: Solve the matchstick puzzle in 9 seconds!

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the faces?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden faces within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have sharp eyes and excellent eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden faces in 6 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Also Read:

Seek and Find: Find the coffee mug among office supplies in 6 seconds!

Find Two Hidden Faces in 6 Seconds: Solution

The two hidden faces can be spotted by turning the image upside down.

Interesting, right?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden convict in 8 seconds!

Brain Teaser Visual Skill Test: Find the farmer’s brother in the picture in 7 seconds!

Spot 3 differences between the boy drinking water pictures in 9 seconds!