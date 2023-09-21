Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the hidden thief in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have excellent visual skills?

Find out now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Hidden Thief in 7 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the vintage post card image shared above, the readers can see a policeman running after someone.

But who is he running after?

He is looking for a thief that is hiding in plain sight.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the thief in 7 seconds

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden thief.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the thief quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot the thief soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the thief?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the thief successfully?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden thief.

Congratulations! You have exceptional eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the thief can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Thief in 7 Seconds: Solution

The hidden thief can be seen on the right side of the image as an outline near the tree.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

