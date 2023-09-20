Seek and Find Puzzle: Find the hidden butterfly among guinea pigs in 8 seconds!

Seek and find puzzles test the reader's ability to solve the problem by finding the correct answer for the puzzle presented to them.

Solving seek and find puzzles requires great co-ordination between the eyes and the brain and high attention to detail.

As it engages the eyes and the brain, it is considered a great exercise for improving observation skills and brain health, thereby providing protection against cognitive decline in old age.

Do you have good observation skills?

Attempt now and find out!

Seek and Find Puzzle: Find Hidden Butterfly in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, readers can see a group of guinea pigs happily munching on the carrots and other items.

Hidden among the guinea pigs is a butterfly.

The challenge for the readers is to find the hidden butterfly in 8 seconds.

Individuals with high attention to detail will be able to find the hidden butterfly quickly.

Your time starts now.

Focus your eyes on the image, and see if you can spot the butterfly quickly.

This will be a good test of your attention to detail.

Have you spotted the butterfly?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Check the image carefully.

The butterfly might be right in front of you.

And…

Time’s up.

By now, most of you might have spotted the hidden butterfly among the guinea pigs.

If you are unable to spot the butterfly within the time limit, you can check out the solution given below.

Find Hidden Butterfly in 8 Seconds: Solution

The butterfly can be spotted a little below the centre of the image, it is marked with a red circle for identification.

If you loved this challenge, you can try other interesting challenges from our recommended reading section below.

