Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden frog in the bathroom in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can prevent cognitive decline in old age.

How sharp are your observation skills?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: PlumbNation

In the image shared above, a bathroom scene can be seen with a bath tub and other accessories.

A frog has sneaked into the bathroom and the challenge for the readers is to find the frog in 9 seconds

Can you find the frog?

Your time starts now!

The frog has camouflaged itself expertly with the surroundings which makes it difficult to spot at first glance.

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the frog quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might be very close to spotting the frog.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot it?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the hidden frog?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the frog within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have sharp eyes and excellent eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the hidden frog in 9 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Hidden Frog in 9 Seconds: Solution

The frog is green in colour and can be seen sitting on the cactus pot near the light on the left side of the image.

Tough one, right?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

