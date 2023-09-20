Optical Illusion to Test Your Visual Intelligence: Find the hidden mouse among rabbits in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have exceptional levels of visual intelligence?

Attempt this challenge now and find out!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Visual Intelligence: Find Hidden Mouse in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a group of rabbits can be seen with carrots and umbrellas.

But the rabbits are not alone, there is a mouse among them.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the mouse in 6 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden mouse.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the mouse quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might spot the mouse soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the mouse?

And…

Time’s up.

Have you spotted the mouse successfully?

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hidden mouse among the rabbits.

Congratulations! You have exceptional levels of visual intelligence.

Those who couldn’t find the mouse can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Mouse in 6 Seconds: Solution

The hidden mouse can be seen on the left side of the image, it is grey in colour and is holding a purple umbrella.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

