You are a special talent if you can find 4 hidden tigers in the picture in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Are you excited to test the sharpness of your eyes?

Let’s get started.

Source: S.Gardner

In this image shared above, the closeup of a tiger’s face can be seen.

But he is not alone, there are four other hidden tigers in this image.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the four hidden tigers in 9 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the four hidden tigers.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the tigers quickly.

Check the image carefully, they may be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot all the hidden tigers?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted all the tigers.

Congratulations! You have a sharp eye and excellent attention to detail which makes you special than the rest.

Those who couldn’t find all the hidden tigers can check out the solution below.

Find 4 Hidden Tigers in 9 Seconds: Solution

The four hidden tigers are present on various areas of the big tiger face, and are marked with a circle for ease of identification.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

