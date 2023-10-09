Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find the bird in the picture in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Want to quickly test how sharp your eyes are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find Bird in the Bedroom in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this image shared above, a girl can be seen sleeping in her bedroom with her pet dogs and cats.

There is a bird also in the bedroom and the challenge for the readers is to spot the bird in the bedroom in 8 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as netizens are having a hard time cracking this challenge.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the bird quickly.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the bird?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have exceptional observation skills and attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the bird can check out the solution below.

Find Bird in 8 Seconds: Solution

The bird can be seen on the hair of the sleeping girl.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

