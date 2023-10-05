You have hawk eyes if you can spot the hidden hamster in the picture in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration in individuals and also found to be effective in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

How sharp are your eyes?

Let’s find out!

Source: Dudolf.com

In the picture above, a group of crows can be seen roaming around in the corn field.

But they are not alone, there is a hamster hiding in plain sight.

Can you find him in 8 seconds?

Your time starts now!

For spotting the hidden hamster the readers need to have exceptional attention to detail.

The hamster is right in front of your eyes. But, the way it has concealed himself in the picture makes it difficult to spot him at first glance.

Pay close attention to the image and you may spot it easily.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the hamster?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the hamster within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the hamster in 8 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Hidden Hamster in 8 Seconds: Solution

The hamster can be spotted peeping from the side of a corn cob on the upper right side of the image.

That was quite Interesting, wasn’t it?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

