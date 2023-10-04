You have magic eyes if you can spot the hidden cat in the hallway in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration in individuals and also found to be effective in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Do you have a keen eye for detail?

Attempt and find out now!

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, a hallway can be seen.

A cat is hiding in the plain sight in the hallway.

Can you find him in 6 seconds?

Your time starts now!

For spotting the hidden cat the readers need to have exceptional eyesight and attention to detail.

The cat is right in front of your eyes. But, the way it has concealed itself in the picture makes it difficult to spot him.

Pay close attention to the image.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the cat?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the cat within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have sharp eyes and excellent eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the cat in 6 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Hidden Cat in 6 Seconds: Solution

The cat can be spotted at the left side of the hallway, it’s fur colour blends with the floor making it difficult to detect at first glance.

That was quite Interesting, wasn’t it?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

