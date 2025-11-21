CAT 2025 Best Books: Top Expert-Recommended CAT Books for Quant, DILR and VARC

CAT 2025 Books: The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of the most prestigious and highly competitive management exams of the country. So, it becomes very important to choose the right books for the preparation of the CAT 2025 Syllabus. All the prospective candidates of the CAT 2025 exam are advised to refer to the books that are recommended by experts only. Here we are providing a list of some highly recommended books. CAT 2025 Books This year, IIM Kozhikode is going to conduct the CAT 2025 exam on November 30 2025, in three sessions. The aspirants who are planning to appear for the CAT 2025 exam must be looking for the best book for CAT 2025 preparation. Books are an essential part of CAT exam preparation as they provide a conceptual understanding of the CAT 2025 Syllabus along with lots of practice questions. In this article, the candidates can find the best book for all three subjects of the CAT exam- Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), and Quantitative Aptitude (QA). Below, we have shared the subject-wise list of the best books for CAT 2025 preparation.

Also Read, How to Manage Sectional Time in CAT 2025: Check Tips & Strategies for 99%ile Success Best CAT Books for Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning The CAT Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning section is designed to check the basic understanding of various types of graphs, charts, and diagrams, and how to calculate the required values from the given data. Apart from that, logical thinking and problem-solving abilities are also checked in this section. It is one of the most scoring sections of the CAT exam. Tabulated below are some of the best books for CAT DILR preparation. Book Name Author Data Interpretation for CAT Nishit K Sinha CAT Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning Gautam Puri A Modern Approach to Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning R S Aggarwal How to Prepare for Logical Reasoning for CAT Arun Sharma

Best CAT Books for Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension The purpose Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section is to check the reading comprehension skills and basic knowledge of English grammar and vocabulary. This section carries the maximum weightage in the CAT exam. Sometimes this section turns out to be a tough section with lengthy RC passages and confusing grammar. So it is very important to prepare this section very well, and good books play a vital role in it. Check the list of best books for CAT VARC. Book Name Author How to Prepare for VARC for CAT Arun Sharma and Meenakshi Upadhyay Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension Ajay Singh Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension for CAT Nishit K Sinha Word Power Made Easy Norman Lewis Best CAT Books for Quantitative Aptitude

Many aspirants think the Quantitative Aptitude subject is challenging and time-consuming. It requires mental stamina to go through lengthy calculations and tricky questions. Hence, it is imperative to choose the right Quantitative Aptitude books for the CAT exam. Here is the list of the best books for the QA section. These books not only give conceptual clarity on complex concepts but also provide a lot of questions for practice. Book Name Author Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations Abhijit Guha Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT Nishit Sinha How to prepare for Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT Arun Sharma Quantitative Aptitude for the CAT Sarvesh Verma CAT 2025 Preparation Tips The CAT Exam demands a dedicated and disciplined approach along with an effective preparation strategy. Here, we discuss some tips that an aspirant must keep in mind while preparing for CAT.