Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have sharp eyesight?

Then, attempt this challenge now!

Also read:

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find two hidden faces in 6 seconds!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Newspaper in the Park in 9 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

In this image shared above, a park scene is presented before the readers.

Couples can be seen walking, talking and enjoying the coffee from the coffee shop nearby.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a newspaper in the park in 9 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as very few people can spot the hidden newspaper.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the newspaper quickly.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Also Read:

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden convict in 8 seconds!

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the newspaper?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the newspaper.

Congratulations! You have a sharp eye and excellent attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the newspaper can check out the solution below.

Also Read:

Spot 3 differences between the camel in desert pictures in 11 seconds!

Find Newspaper in 9 Seconds: Solution

The newspaper can be seen on the bench on which a lady with brown dress is sitting.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

Brain Teaser to Test Your Intelligence: Find the criminal lady in the picture in 6 seconds!

10 Super Fun Spot the Difference Puzzles to Test Your Visual Skills!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden lollipop among ice-creams in 6 seconds!