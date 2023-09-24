Brain Teaser to Test Your Intelligence: Find the criminal lady in the picture in 6 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

So, are you ready to test your intelligence?

Attempt this challenge now!

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, you can see three ladies standing next to each other.

On the wall, the readers can see the photograph of a wanted lady.

This lady is present among the three ladies in the picture.

You need to find the criminal lady in 6 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and critical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you spotted the criminal lady?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to spotting the criminal lady.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have spotted the criminal lady.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Criminal Lady in 6 Seconds: Solution

The criminal lady in the picture is the lady with the spectacles and stick. If you look closely, you can see that she has the exact eyes as the photograph of the lady on the wall.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

