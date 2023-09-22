Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the hidden lollipop among ice-creams in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can prevent cognitive decline in old age.

How good your observation skills are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, different colours of ice-creams can be seen.

There is a lollipop hidden among the ice-creams and the challenge for the readers is to spot the lollipop in 6 seconds.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

Exceptional eyesight and attention to detail are required to spot the lollipop quickly.

Check the image carefully, you might be very close to spotting it.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the lollipop?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the lollipop within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have sharp eyes and excellent eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the lollipop in 6 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find The Lollipop in 6 Seconds: Solution

The lollipop can be spotted on the extreme left side of the image. It can be seen next to the sky blue ice-cream.

Interesting, right?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

