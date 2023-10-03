Optical Illusion Eye Test: Can you spot which number is different in the picture within 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby reducing stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Ready for a quick test of your eyes?

Attempt now!

Optical Illusion Eye Test: Find the Different Number in 5 Seconds

Source: Youtube

Readers can see a number grid containing the numbers 6666 in the image shared above.

There is however a different number which is expertly hidden in the letter grid. Netizens are having a hard time solving this challenge.

It is not easy to spot the different number at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the letter, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the number?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

We have provided the solution below, but do not directly scroll to the answer without attempting the challenge fairly. It will defeat the purpose of this whole exercise.

Those who have spotted the different number deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Find Different Number in 5 Seconds: Solution

The different number is 6966 and it can be spotted at the bottom of the second last column on the right.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

