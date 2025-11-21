CCRAS Exam Centre List 2025: Check State-Wise Exam City Details Here

CCRAS Exam Centres 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) released the CCRAS Admit Card 2025 on November 20. Candidates can check their allotted exam centre by downloading the admit card from the official website — ccras.nic.in. The CCRAS exam centres 2025 have been allotted to candidates based on the preferences filled in their application forms. The exact details of the exam venue are mentioned on the admit card. Aspirants must download their CCRAS Admit Card 2025 to check their exam centre and plan their travel accordingly.

CCRAS Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 23 across 40 cities in India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates. This national-level is being conducted to fill 345 vacancies for various Group A, B, and C posts, including Staff Nurse, Assistant, Research Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Research Officer, and Pharmacist. After checking their allotted CCRAS exam cities, candidates can plan their travel and make necessary arrangements in advance.