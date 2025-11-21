RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CCRAS Exam Centre List 2025: Check State-Wise Exam City Details Here

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 21, 2025, 12:04 IST

CCRAS exam centres list is released by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences along with the official notification. CCRAS exam 2025 is scheduled to be held in 40 cities. Check the complete list of CCRAS exam cities here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CCRAS Exam Center List
CCRAS Exam Center List

CCRAS Exam Centres 2025: The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) released the CCRAS Admit Card 2025 on November 20. Candidates can check their allotted exam centre by downloading the admit card from the official website — ccras.nic.in. The CCRAS exam centres 2025 have been allotted to candidates based on the preferences filled in their application forms. The exact details of the exam venue are mentioned on the admit card. Aspirants must download their CCRAS Admit Card 2025 to check their exam centre and plan their travel accordingly.

CCRAS Exam Centres 2025

CCRAS Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on November 23 across 40 cities in India, ensuring widespread accessibility for candidates. This national-level is being conducted to fill 345 vacancies for various Group A, B, and C posts, including Staff Nurse, Assistant, Research Assistant, Medical Laboratory Technologist, Research Officer, and Pharmacist. After checking their allotted CCRAS exam cities, candidates can plan their travel and make necessary arrangements in advance.

CCRAS Exam City 2025 List

As per notice, CCRAS 2025 exam will be conducted in 40 cities spread across the country. Check the complete list of CCRAS exam city in the table below.

CCRAS Exam City 2025

Exam City

Ahmedabad

Bengaluru

Bhopal

Bhubaneswar

Chandigarh/Mohali

Chennai

Cuttack

Dehradun

Dimapur

Durgapur

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Jorhat

Jaipur

Jammu

Jorhat

Kolkata

Lucknow

Mumbai

Nagpur

Nashik

New Delhi & Greater Noida

Panaji

Patna

Pondicherry (Puducherry)

Pune

Raipur

Pune

Raipur

Ranchi

Shillong

Shimla

Srinagar

Surat

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi

Vadodara

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Warangal

Also, check:

CCRAS Admit Card 2025

CCRAS activated the CCRAS admit card download link on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can now download their admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The admit card contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, time, venue address, and exam-day instructions. It serves as a mandatory document for entry into the examination hall.

How to Download CCRAS Admit Card 2025

  1. Visit the official website of CCRAS at ccras.nic.in.

  2. Search for “CCRAS Admit Card 2025 Download Link” and click on it once found.

  3. Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

  4. Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

  5. Your CCRAS Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

  6. Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News