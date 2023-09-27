Can you find a dog in the picture in 5 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. They provide a fascinating insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Besides that, they are known to enhance cognitive abilities and stimulate the brain to think creatively and are also a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Studies have shown that regularly engaging with optical illusions can improve attention span and prevent cognitive decline in old age.

Do you have good observation skills?

Put it to test now!

Source: Pinterest

In the black and white image shared above there is a hidden dog.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the dog in 5 seconds.

Can you do it?

Your time starts now!

Get.. set.. go…

You will need exceptional observation skills to identify the dog in this image.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the dog?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the dog within the time limit.

Congratulations! You have razor-sharp eyes and excellent eyesight.

Those who couldn’t find the dog in 5 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find The Dog in 5 Seconds: Solution

The dog can be spotted right at the centre of the image, it is a dalmatian.

Interesting, right?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

