AP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification Explained

AP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025
The AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is a mandatory examination for candidates who wish to become teachers in state government schools (classes I to VIII). The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility requirements set by the Department of School Education to apply for the AP TET 2025. These criteria include age requirements, minimum educational qualifications, and domicile status. Failing to meet any of these may lead to disqualification of the application.
AP TET Age Limit
As per the official notification, there is no upper age limit prescribed for the AP TET 2025. The candidates who possess the eligibility requirements can apply for the AP TET 2025.
AP TET Educational Qualification
The candidates are required to possess the minimum educational qualification prescribed for the AP TET Paper I and Paper II. The educational qualifications vary depending on whether the candidate is applying for Paper I or Paper II. Also, the criteria varies according to regular schools and special schools.
AP TET Educational Qualification for Paper I (A)
Candidates who want to apply for AP TET Paper I (A) must meet one of the following:
-
Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and two (2) year Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
-
Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and four (4) year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
OR
-
Intermediate/Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and two (2) year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
AP TET Educational Qualification for Paper I (B)
-
Intermediate/ Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks AND
Two (2) year D.Ed. Special Education in any of the categories of disability.
OR
-
One (1) year Diploma in Special Education (DSE) in any of the category of disability
OR
-
Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR) with six (6) months Certificate Course in Education of Children with Special Needs(CwSN)
OR
-
Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (PGDCBR) with six (6) months Certificate Course in Education of Children with Special Needs(CwSN)
OR
-
Diploma in Multi Rehabilitation Worker (MRW) with six (6) months Certificate Course in Education of Children with Special Needs(CwSN)
OR
-
Junior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf
OR
-
Primary level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment.
OR
-
Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation – Mental Retardation (DVR-MR) / Diploma in Vocational Training and Employment – Mental Retardation (DVTE-MR) with Six (6) months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs(CwSN)
OR
-
Diploma in Hearing Language and Speech (DHLS) with six (6) months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs (CwSN)
OR
-
Intermediate/ Senior Secondary passed with any RCI recognized qualification of minimum one (1) year duration and six (6) months Certificate course in Education of Children with Special Needs (CwSN)
OR
-
Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI.
AP TET Educational Qualification for Paper II
The AP TET Paper II also includes Part A and B. There are separate criteria for regular schools (Part A) and special schools (Part B).
Regular Schools (Paper II - Part A)
Candidates must have one of the following:
-
At least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks in Graduation from a recognised University with Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).
OR
-
Four (4) year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.EI.Ed) with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks from a recognised University
OR
-
Four (4) year integrated B.A./B.Sc. or B.A.Ed / B.Sc.Ed. least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks from a recognised University
OR
-
Graduation with at least 50% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 45% marks and one (1) year B.Ed (Special Education)
OR
-
Post-Graduation with a minimum of 55% marks, in case of SC/ST/BC/PwBD candidates must acquire 50% marks or equivalent grade and three (3) year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed
Eligibility Criteria for Language Teachers (Classes VI to VIII)
-
At least 50% marks in Graduation with Language concerned as one of the Optional Subjects (or) Bachelor of Oriental Language (or its equivalent) (or) Graduation in Literature (or) Post Graduation in Language concerned and B.Ed./Language Pandit Training Certificate with Language concerned as one of the Methodologies, in respect of Language Teachers.
Special Schools (Paper II – Part B)
For teaching in special schools, the following RCI-approved qualifications are accepted:
At least 50% marks either in Graduation (or) in Post-Graduation
AND
-
B.Ed.(Special Education)
OR
-
B.Ed.(General) with one (1) year Diploma in Special Education
OR
-
B.Ed. (General) with two (2) years Diploma in Special Education
OR
-
B.Ed.(General) with Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (PGPD)
OR
-
B.Ed. Special Education and Post Graduate Professional Certificate in Special Education (PGPC)
OR
-
PG Diploma in Special Education (Mental Retardation)
OR
-
PG Diploma in Special Education (Multiple Disability: Physical and Neurological).
OR
-
PG Diploma in Special Education (Loco motor Impairment and Cerebral Palsy)
OR
-
Secondary level Teacher Training Course in Visual Impairment
OR
-
Senior Diploma in Teaching the Deaf
OR
-
BA.B.Ed. in Visual Impairment
OR
-
Any other equivalent qualification approved by RCI
AP TET Nationality
Candidates who wish to apply for the AP TET 2025 must be Indian citizens and as per AP TET guidelines, the candidate must be a resident of Andhra Pradesh.
