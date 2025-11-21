AP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025: Age Limit, Educational Qualification Explained

AP TET Eligibility Criteria: The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) eligibility criteria require candidates to be at least 18 years old, with no upper age limit. For the educational qualification, different requirements apply for Paper I (classes I-V) and Paper II (classes VI-VIII), including combinations of intermediate (10+2), diplomas in elementary or special education, B.Ed., or B.El.Ed degrees. Candidates must also satisfy domicile/nationality requirements set by the Andhra Pradesh government.

AP TET Eligibility Criteria 2025

The AP TET (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) is a mandatory examination for candidates who wish to become teachers in state government schools (classes I to VIII). The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility requirements set by the Department of School Education to apply for the AP TET 2025. These criteria include age requirements, minimum educational qualifications, and domicile status. Failing to meet any of these may lead to disqualification of the application.