Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: The sharpest eyes can find the odd bulb in 3 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests; their popularity is evident in their widespread use in pop culture.

There are three main types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Literal illusions occur when our brains misinterpret the physical properties of an object.

Physiological illusions are caused by the way our eyes and brains process light and colour.

Cognitive illusions occur when our brains make assumptions about what we are seeing, even when the evidence contradicts those assumptions.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision - Find Odd Bulb in 3 Seconds

Source: YouTube

The image shared above depicts a grid of bulbs.

At first glance, all the bulbs appear similar, but there is one among them that is different from the rest.

You need to observe the image carefully and spot the odd bulb in 3 seconds.

Keep your eyes open and see if you can spot the odd bulb.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Take another look at the image; you may be very close to spotting the odd bulb.

And...

Time’s over.

Stop searching!

Some of our sharp-eyed puzzlers might have spotted the odd bulb by now.

Congratulations! You have superior observation skills and high attention to detail.

Wondering where the odd bulb is?

Check out the answer given below.

Find Odd Bulb in 3 Seconds - Solution

The odd bulb can be spotted on the left side of the image, while all other bulb bodies are turquoise in colour the odd bulb is grey.

