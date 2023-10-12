You have the eyes of hawk if you can spot the sailor’s lost sword in the picture in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges help in improving attention span and concentration power which is good for both kids and adults.

Do you have good observation skills?

Find out now!

Source: Pinterest

In the image above, readers can see two sailors standing at the deck of a ship, while the leg of a third soldier is visible.

One of the soldiers is looking worried.

The reason for his worrying is that he has lost his sword.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the lost sword in 6 seconds.

The netizens are having a hard time finding the sword.

Can you solve it?

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the sword quickly.

Check the image carefully, the sword might be right in front of your eyes. But the way it has concealed itself in the picture makes it difficult to identify.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the sword?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the sailor’s lost sword.

Congratulations! You have a fantastic eye for detail.

Those who couldn’t find the man can check out the solution below.

Find Sailor’s Lost Sword in 6 Seconds: Solution

The lost sword can be spotted on the left trouser of the sailor.

Wasn’t that mind-blowing?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

