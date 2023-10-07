Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the hidden doughnut in the picture in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Do you have exceptional observation skills?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find Hidden Doughnut in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this image shared above, a girl can be seen standing in the rain with her pets.

There is something else apart from them.

It is a doughnut and the challenge for the readers is to spot the hidden doughnut in 6 seconds.

This image is surely going to test your observation skills as netizens are having a hard time cracking this challenge.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the doughnut quickly.

Check the image carefully, it might be right in front of your eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the doughnut?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have exceptional observation skills and attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the doughnut can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Doughnut in 6 Seconds: Solution

The doughnut can be seen on the right side of the image, just behind the dog, in a pool of water.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

