You are highly attentive if you can spot the raccoon among pandas in the picture in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, regular practise of optical illusions can improve concentration and prevent cognitive decline in adults.

Are you highly attentive?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Raccoon among Pandas in 4 Seconds

Source: Youtube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with an image full of pandas.

There is however a raccoon which is expertly hidden among the pandas and netizens are having a tough time solving this challenge.

It is not easy to spot the raccoon at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 4 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the raccoon, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found it?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the raccoon deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Also, we have provided the solution below, but do not directly scroll to the answer without attempting the challenge fairly. It will defeat the purpose of this whole exercise.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Object in 4 Seconds: Solution

The raccoon can be spotted on the right side of the image, present in the second last column from the right.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

