You are a high IQ genius if you can find the missing number in 8 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Are you one of the sharpest individuals on the planet?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Missing Number in 8 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with some numbers.

However, there is also a missing number in the picture.

The challenge for the readers is to decode the puzzle and find the missing number in 8 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you identified the missing number?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively to identify the pattern and you might be very close to finding the number.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have found the missing number.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Missing Number in 8 Seconds: Solution

The missing number is 6, as the middle number in the other rows are obtained by dividing the sum of all numbers in that particular row by 2.

Therefore for the last row the number is 9+3 = 12, and 12/2 = 6.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

