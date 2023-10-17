You have telescopic eyes if you can spot the deer in the forest in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Are you someone with the gift of a sharp eyesight?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Hidden Deer in 7 Seconds

Source: iStock

The above shared image depicts a forest scene in broad daylight.

The flora of the forest is a treat for the eyes.

But there is something else that needs your attention.

As the title suggests, there is a deer hidden somewhere in the forest and you have 7 seconds to spot it.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the sharpest eyes only can find the camouflaged deer faster than others.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the deer in the forest?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot the deer faster.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the deer within the time limit.

You indeed have the sharpest eyes.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Deer in 7 Seconds: Solution

The deer can be spotted right at the centre of the image. The colour of the deer matches with the environment making it difficult to spot.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

