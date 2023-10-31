You have eagle vision if you can spot the hedgehog in the leaves in 8 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you someone with eagle vision?

Then, test the sharpness of your eyes with this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hedgehog in 8 Seconds

Source: 247 Blinds

In the image shared above, an autumn scene is presented with leaves scattered everywhere.

The challenge for the readers is to spot a hidden hedgehog in the leaves in 8 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the hedgehog?

People with above average vision can spot the hedgehog faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the hedgehog.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the hedgehog within the time limit.

You have the eyes of an eagle.

Those who couldn’t find the hedgehog can now check out the solution below.

Find Hedgehog in 8 Seconds: Solution

The hedgehog can be seen on the at the bottom centre of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

