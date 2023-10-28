You have sharp eyes if you can spot the squirrel in the tree in 5 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Additionally, these challenges help in improving attention span and concentration power which is good for both kids and adults.

Are you ready to test your vision with a quick challenge now?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Squirrel in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the image shared above, the readers can see a bright daytime scene in which a closeup capture of a tree can be seen.

Hidden in the tree is a squirrel.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the hidden squirrel in 5 seconds.

This challenge is a great way to test your observation skills.

Can you spot the squirrel in 5 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the squirrel quickly.

Check the image carefully, the squirrel is right in front of your eyes.

But the way it has concealed itself in the picture makes it tough for the eyes.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the squirrel?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have exceptional observation skills and attention to detail.

Those who couldn’t find the squirrel can check out the solution below.

Find Squirrel in 5 Seconds: Solution

The squirrel can be spotted slightly left of the centre of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

