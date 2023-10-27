You have 20/20 vision if you can find the hidden dog in the image in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Do you have good observation skills?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Source: Bright Side

In the image shared above, a fox can be seen attacking the geese in the farm.

But the geese are not alone in the farm.

There is a dog which is hiding in the farm and is going to chase the fox away.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the hidden dog in 7 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the dog?

People with excellent observation skills can spot the dog faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the dog.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the hidden dog within the time limit.

You have phenomenal observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the dog can now check out the solution below.

Find Dog in 7 Seconds: Solution

The dog is hiding behind the wooden shelter of the geese waiting to pounce on the fox.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

