People with above average vision can spot the umbrella in the street in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you someone with above average vision?

Then, test the sharpness of your eyes with this mind bending challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Umbrella in 7 Seconds

Source: Premier Inn

In the image shared above, a busy street scene is presented before the readers.

The challenge for the readers is to spot an umbrella in the busy street in 7 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you spotted the umbrella?

People with above average vision can spot the umbrella faster than others.

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the umbrella.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the umbrella in the street within the time limit.

You have above average vision which is better than others.

Those who couldn’t find the umbrella can now check out the solution below.

Find Umbrella in 7 Seconds: Solution

The umbrella can be seen on the right side of the picture, it is held by one of the ladies who is crossing the road.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

