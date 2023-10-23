You have hawk eyes if you can spot the hidden frog in the picture in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Attempt this exciting challenge to find out how sharp your eyes are.

Let’s get started.

Also Read:

Genius IQ Test: Find the weight of all the animals in 11 seconds!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Frog in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

Today’s challenge as suggested by the title is to find a hidden frog in the picture in 9 seconds.

Can you find it?

Your time starts now!

The readers need to have exceptional eyesight and attention to detail to solve this challenge.

This is a tricky challenge which makes the frog difficult to spot at first glance.

Pay close attention to the image and you will be able to spot it soon.

Also Read:

Spot 3 differences between the dog and ball pictures in 7 seconds!

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the frog?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the frog in 9 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Also Read:

You have telescopic eyes if you can spot the deer in the forest in 7 seconds!

Find Frog in 9 Seconds: Solution

The frog can be spotted sitting right next to the blue clip.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see how fast they can solve it.

Before you leave, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

Recommended Reading

You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the pencil in the balcony in 6 seconds!

Spot 2 differences between the ghost emoji pictures in 5 seconds!