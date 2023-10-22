You have 20/20 vision if you can spot the pencil in the balcony in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that test the capabilities of your eyes and brain. Not only that, they are very interesting and manage to capture the attention of readers.

Besides, practicing optical illusion challenges on a regular basis is helpful in enhancing cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Are you someone with 20/20 vision?

Let’s find out!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Pencil in Balcony in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

The above shared image depicts a balcony scene where two kids can be seen helping their dad out in arranging the small garden in the balcony.

A pencil is hiding expertly among the plants in the balcony.

The challenge for the readers is to spot the pencil in 6 seconds.

It is not easy to spot it at first glance.

This challenge is a simple test to see how good your observation skills are.

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the pencil?

Time is running out.

If you look attentively, you might be able to spot the pencil quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now.

A huge round of applause for those sharp eyed readers who have managed to spot the pencil in the balcony within the time limit.

You have the sharpest eyes or we can say 20/20 vision.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Pencil in 6 Seconds: Solution

The pencil can be spotted on the chair on which the cat is napping.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

