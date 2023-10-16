Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How sharp your brain is?

Let’s find out!

Brain Teaser for Geniuses - Find the Value of Fruits in 9 Seconds

In the image shared above, you can see three types of fruits ( apple, cherry and strawberry)

A puzzle is presented to the readers where three combinations of fruits are seen, and the users are asked to find the value of each fruits and also the missing value at the last.

This brain teaser is going to test the logical ability and sharpness of your brain.

Can you calculate the value of fruits and missing value in 9 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

You need to have an alert mind to solve the puzzle quickly.

Were you able to identify the value of any one of the fruits?

Study the image attentively to determine the pattern.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you were successful in solving the problem?

Congratulations to those readers who have determined the value of each fruit along with the missing value at the end.

You are highly intelligent and have good analytical abilities.

Those who couldn’t find the missing value can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Value of Fruits in 9 Seconds: Solution

The missing values of the fruits can be calculated in the following way:

We see that the sum of three apples is 15

Therefore,

3 Apples = 15

Apple = 15/3

Apple = 5

Also, 3 Cherries + 2 Cherries + 1 Strawberry = 26

5 Cherries + 1 Strawberry = 26

Now, putting the value of apple we can get the value of cherry.

Strawberry + 2 Cherries + Apple = 19

Or Strawberry + 2 Cherries = 19-5

= 14

Now the value of cherries can be calculated as

5 Cherries + Strawberry - ( 2 Cherries + Strawberry)

= 26-14

=12

Therefore, 3 Cherries = 12

Cherry = 4

Now

5 Cherries + 1 Strawberry = 26

20 + Strawberry = 26

Strawberry = 26-20

Strawberry = 6

Now putting the value in the last part of the equation we get the missing value as

1 Cherry + 2.5 Strawberry / Apple = ?

We get

4 + 2.5 x 6/5 = ?

4 + 15/5 = ?

4 + 3 = 7

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

