You have the IQ of Sherlock Holmes if you can spot the lumberjack in the forest in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Curious to know how sharp your brain is?

Attempt this exciting challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Find Lumberjack in the Forest in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

In this black and white image, a forest scene is presented before the readers.

Logs of wood are kept and an axe is also seen.

The only one missing in the scene is the person who was cutting the wood.

He is a lumberjack who is hiding in the picture.

The readers need to find him in 6 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

Can you find him?

Your time starts now!

Fun Fact:

In USA and Canada, the term lumberjack is used to refer to someone who cuts the trees in the forest, arranges them into wooden logs and then transports them to the sawmill.

The readers need to have excellent situational awareness and exceptional attention to detail to spot the missing lumberjack.

He is right there in front of your eyes.

But, the way he has concealed himself in the picture makes it difficult to spot him at first glance.

Pay close attention to the image and you will be able to spot him soon.

Try some out of the box thinking and experimenting with various angles of the picture.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot him?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the lumberjack within the time limit.

Congratulations! You are among those people with the sharpest brains and excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the lumberjack in 6 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Lumberjack in 6 Seconds: Solution

The lumberjack can be spotted on the tree by rotating the image 90 degrees to the right.

That was fun, right?

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see how fast they can solve it.

Before you leave, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

