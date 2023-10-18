Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Can you spot the word big among pig in 6 seconds?

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Let’s check how sharp your eyes are?

Attempt this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Visual Skill Test: Find the Word Big among Pig in 6 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

Readers can see a word grid containing the words pig in the image shared above.

There is, however, another word big , which is expertly hidden in the word grid.

This challenge is making the netizens go crazy.

Will you be able to do it in 6 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the word, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the word?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quickly.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the word deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.

Find the Word Big among Pig in 6 Seconds: Solution

The word big can be spotted on the left side of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

