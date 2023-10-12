Only highly intelligent people can find the student cheating in the exam hall in 10 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

How detail oriented you are?

Let’s find out now!

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, an exam hall scene is presented before the readers.

There is one student who is cheating in the exam.

The challenge for the readers is to find that student in 10 seconds.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and logical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you identified the student?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Study the image attentively; you might be very close to finding the cheating student.

Look for subtle details in the picture that can help you solve the problem.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who have found the student.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find Who’s Cheating in the Exam in 10 Seconds : Solution

If you pay close attention, you can see that the girl with white top has something written in her left arm.

Therefore she is the one who is cheating.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

