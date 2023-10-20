You have the eyes of hawk if you can spot the hidden scarf in the picture in 6 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Attempt this exciting challenge to find out how sharp your eyes are.

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find Hidden Scarf in 6 Seconds

Source: Quiz

Quiz, a women’s fashion retailer has shared this winter themed picture celebrating the approach of winter season. In this image the readers are challenged to find a hidden scarf in 6 seconds.

Can you find it?

Your time starts now!

The readers need to have exceptional eyesight and attention to detail to solve this challenge.

The scarf is hidden expertly in between the pumpkin spiced lattes, pastries and leaves making it difficult to spot.

Pay close attention to the image and you will be able to spot it soon.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Were you able to spot the scarf?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted it.

Congratulations! You have highly focused eyes and excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the scarf in 6 seconds need not worry, as the answer is presented below.

Find Hidden Scarf in 6 Seconds: Solution

The scarf can be seen hidden between orange and yellow coloured leaves on the left side of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, share it with your family and friends and see how fast they can solve it.

Before you leave, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

