Test your vision by spotting the different emoji in the picture in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are visual images that are created so that they can fool our brains. They are also called visual illusions and are often used as simple intelligence tests in pop culture.

According to research, optical illusions can help in improving concentration and attention span, thereby helping in preventing cognitive decline in older age.

Are you someone with the most attentive eyes?

Then, test your attentiveness with this challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Emoji in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with an image of sad emojis.

There is however a different emoji which is expertly hidden among the sad emojis.

It is not easy to spot the different emoji at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 4 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different emoji, the sharper your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the different emoji?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the different emoji deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Emoji in 4 Seconds: Solution

The different emoji can be spotted on the right side of the image. It is marked with a red circle.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

