Genius IQ Test: Only high IQ individuals can find the value of fruits in 10 seconds!

Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object/ mistake, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

Are you ready to test how intelligent you are?

To find out attempt this challenge now!

Source: Pinterest

In the image shared above, you can see a fruit puzzle with apple, strawberry and watermelon.

The challenge for the readers is to find the value of each fruit and overall value of fruits.

This brain teaser is going to test your visual and analytical thinking skills.

Your time starts now!

Look at the image and study it carefully.

Have you calculated the value of the fruits?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And..

Time’s up.

Congratulations to those readers who were able to determine the value of fruits.

Those who couldn’t can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Value of Fruits in 10 Seconds: Solution

The value of the fruits are as follows:

In the picture 3 Apples = 30

Therefore one apple = 10

Now, Apple + 4 Strawberries = 18

Strawberry = (18-10) / 4

= 2

And

2 Strawberry - 2 Watermelon = 2

Watermelon = (4 - 2) / 2

= 1

So, the final value of Watermelon + Apple × Strawberry is

1 + 10 × 2

= 1 +20

= 21

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

