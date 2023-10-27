People with highly attentive eyes can spot the different number in the picture in 4 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

How attentive your eyes are?

Attempt this challenge and find out now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Different Number in 4 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, readers are presented with an image full of zeros.

There is however a different number among the zeros.

It is not easy to spot the different number at first glance.

Will you be able to do it in 4 seconds?

Your time starts now!

This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the different number, the better your observation skills are.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the number?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you might be able to spot it quicker.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking.

Those who have spotted the different number deserve a huge round of applause for their effort.

You indeed have superior observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the answer can now check out the solution below.

Find Different Number in 4 Seconds: Solution

The different number is 8 and can be spotted at the extreme right of the image.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

